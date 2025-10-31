Live! from North Woods and Waters launches season with “All About Sandhill Cranes”

Kate Seitz is Office and Communications Manager for North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area.

The first episode of Live! from North Woods and Waters’ 2025-2026 season premiered on Tuesday, October 21, with a gaggle of guests talking “All About Sandhill Cranes.”

Lauren Thomas, Wisconsin DNR Natural Resources Educator, shared detailed information about a year in the life of a sandhill crane in Wisconsin, accenting her presentation with beautiful photos and detailed illustrations. Lauren also discussed habitat management on Crex Meadows in Grantsburg, WI, and shared local migration and viewing information of this charismatic species.

Marty Harding, author and former North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area Board Chair, and Gary Noren, photographer, read a portion of their new book, “Fam: The Remarkable Story of a Canada Goose Adopted by Sandhill Cranes.” This true story, which took place near the couples’ home in Chisago City, MN, has captivated the hearts of both children and adults.

Additionally, author, musician, and composer Thomas Wayne King moderated the presentation and read a new poem he wrote about sandhill cranes.

Tune in at 7:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, November 18 for the second episode of Live!, “Capturing a Sense of Place: Two Artists, Two Approaches.” Featured guests will be author and photographer (and St. Croix 360 founder) Greg Seitz and spoken-word artist and videography Victoria Bradford Styrbicki.

Visiting Crex Meadows

The sandhill crane migration at Crex Meadows is near its peak. Plan your visit at https://crexmeadows.org/plan/

On Saturday, November 1, The Friends of Crex organization invites photographers to stop in at the Crex Meadows Wildlife Area Visitor Center to receive free photo critique and equipment tips. Mike Prokosch, an expert photographer and experienced judge, is offering his experience. Drop in between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with your photographs, equipment, and/or questions. No appointments required. Learn more at https://crexmeadows.org/event/photo-saturdays-2/2025-11-01/

Live! from North Woods and Waters is a monthly series of stories celebrating the cultures, people, and natural beauty of the waters. To learn more about the 2025-2026 season of Live! from North Woods and Waters, visit at 7:00 p.m. for an hour of stories celebrating the cultures, people, and natural beauty of the watershed. Live! from North Woods and Waters alternates between showcasing the work of many artists in an open mic format, and focusing on a single presentation to dive deep into a single topic. In the past, we’ve hosted poets, children’s book authors, novelists, fiber artists, naturalists, historians, and more.

Learn more at https://northwoodsandwaters.org/live-from-north-woods-and-waters/