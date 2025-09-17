St. Croix Valley Foundation awards $225,000 in environmental grants to 19 nonprofits

In just two years, the Environmental Grant Program tops $266,000 in awards thanks to donor collaboration.

St. Croix River (Photo courtesy St. Croix Valley Foundation)

The St. Croix Valley Foundation today announced $225,000 in Environmental Grants to 19 nonprofit organizations across the Valley, fueling projects that restore rivers and habitats, expand environmental education, and strengthen the capacity of organizations caring for the region’s natural legacy.

Established in 2021 with a generous gift from Jim and Judy Freund, the St. Croix Valley Environmental Fund is an endowed field of interest fund created to ensure the Valley’s environmental needs are met now and for generations to come. The fund awarded its first grants in 2024 and has now distributed more than $266,000 in just two years.

This year’s extraordinary growth was made possible by a transformational $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor, strengthening the program at a critical time when environmental nonprofits are being asked to do more with less.

“When we started this fund, our hope was to inspire others to see the value of investing in the Valley’s environment,” said Judy Freund, donor and former St. Croix Valley Foundation board member. “To watch it grow so quickly—especially with the extraordinary generosity of an anonymous donor—shows what’s possible when people step forward together at a critical moment of need.”

The announcement comes amid overwhelming demand. The Foundation received nearly $700,000 in applications this year—three times the available funds—highlighting both the importance of environmental work and the immense pressures nonprofits face as federal funding shrinks, staffing challenges mount, and community needs grow.

“The level of response tells us two things,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact. “First, the environment is an urgent priority for communities across the Valley. And second, our nonprofit partners are meeting the moment with creativity and resolve. The St. Croix Valley Foundation is proud to provide timely resources that help them continue their important work, especially in the face of unforeseen challenges.”

2025 Environmental Grant Recipients

Grant awards ranged from $2,150 to $25,000. Some highlights include:

Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center, Friends of Willow River & Kinnickinnic State Parks, and Wild Rivers Conservancy – each received $25,000 in general operating support.

– each received $25,000 in general operating support. Sustainable Stillwater MN – $20,000 to advance local sustainability initiatives.

– $20,000 to advance local sustainability initiatives. Pollinator Friendly Alliance – $10,000 for biodiversity and habitat restoration at Big Marine Park.

– $10,000 for biodiversity and habitat restoration at Big Marine Park. Belwin Conservancy & Stillwater Area Schools – $10,000 for an environmental education partnership.

– $10,000 for an environmental education partnership. The Prairie Enthusiasts – $2,150 for improved accessibility at the Pierce County Alexander Oak Savanna.

A full list of grant recipients is listed in the chart below and attached. You can also access it on our website at scvfoundation.org.

Looking ahead

“Both the volume and quality of proposals we reviewed this year was remarkable,” said Pilgrim. “It was inspiring to see the creativity, collaboration, and commitment nonprofits are bringing to environmental challenges across the Valley. And a huge shout out of gratitude to the volunteer grant panel—many experts in the field—who had the daunting task of choosing among them. This just reinforces how critical this fund has become.”

The St. Croix Valley Environmental Fund is open to anyone who wishes to contribute. By pooling resources, donors of all sizes can help expand the program and ensure that annual grantmaking will continue to protect and restore the Valley’s environment—forever.

Join us in protecting the Valley’s natural legacy—become a donor to the Environmental Fund today by visiting this link: St. Croix Valley Environmental Fund.