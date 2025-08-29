St. Croix Tribe receives land donation to expand Clam Lake community

Clam Lake (maddiet123/iNaturalist)

The St. Croix Tribal Council, on behalf of the St. Croix Tribal Membership, extends its heartfelt thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Norman and Nancy Jensen for their extraordinary donation of 33.5 acres of land to the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin. The donated land is located adjacent to the St. Croix Tribal Reservation Community of Clam Lake in Burnett County.

This gift will have a lasting impact on the St. Croix Community, supporting efforts to preserve and protect the lands for future generations. The donation not only strengthens Tribal sovereignty, but it also reaffirms the importance of respect and partnership for the land that sustains us all. It is another powerful step forward in St. Croix’s ongoing mission to reclaim, protect, and care for ancestral lands.

The Tribe will use the property to continue meeting its goals of cultural preservation and environmental stewardship for the next seven generations, and beyond, and welcomes others who wish to make similar donations of land back to the Tribe. Land donations are not only acts of solidarity – they can provide tax benefits for donors.

If you own property in Barron, Burnett, Polk, or Washburn Counties and are interested in learning more about how to return land to the Tribe, please contact the St. Croix Communications Department to begin the conversation about conservation, restoration, and a future rooted in reciprocity … that will outlast us all.

All public relations inquiries involving the St. Croix Tribe should be directed to the St. Croix Communications Office, Attn Maggie Olson, via phone at 715-349-2195 ext. 5151 or by email at maggieo@stcroixojibwe-nsn.gov.