Local livestock produce as much manure as 3 million more people in St. Croix River watershed

Map created by Iowa expert shows how animal waste is threatening clean water.

Kim Dupre St Croix CURES

St. Croix River Watershed Clean Food & Water Forum

October 4, 2025
Camp St. Croix in Hudson, WI

After several years of personal stories shared with local officials seeking action to rectify the degrading water quality in St. Croix County, citizens reached out to Dr. Chris Jones, Retired Faculty, University of Iowa, to conceptualize the challenges the St. Croix River Watershed is facing. Dr. Jones is also the author of the book Swine Republic, a history of Iowa’s water quality issues due to thousands of concentrated hog facilities.

In response, Dr. Jones created a map for the St. Croix River Watershed—which encompasses data from both Minnesota and Wisconsin counties along the St. Croix River—that quantifies the amount of waste excreted by farmed animals in terms of nitrogen, phosphorus and solids. Using population Census of Agriculture county profiles, created every five years by USDA, Dr. Jones determines the equivalent human population needed to excrete that same amount of waste.

The map for the St. Croix River Watershed is similar to ones Dr. Jones developed for Iowa and the Great Lakes Basin to visualize how concentrated our livestock production has become over the past few decades and its impact on our waters.

The St. Croix River was designated as one of the original Wild and Scenic Rivers in 1968 and became part of the National Park System. It is treasured by citizens on both sides of the river and an economic driver for tourism and recreation. But persistent and extended beach closings along the river have gotten the attention of everyday citizens. Hudson resident, Cally Fuchs shares, “I remember when we could swim in the St. Croix River all summer long! Now beaches are being closed well before the 4th of July for the rest of the summer! What has changed? Geese and ducks have always lived along the river and their waste is nothing new.”

Lake Mallalieu algae event, July 2022 (WI DNR)

According to Dr. Jones’ map, the human population represented by the number of livestock is equal to having an extra 3.25 million people in the St. Croix River Watershed! The waste generated by these “extra people” (livestock) is largely untreated and applied to fields in the spring and fall greatly increasing the risk of runoff into our streams, rivers, lakes and groundwater especially when crops are absent on the landscape. Human and non-agricultural waste is typically treated through local municipal wastewater treatment plants that must comply with the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water Act standards before being released back into the environment.

Increased concentration of livestock over the past 50 years has changed how industrial manure wastewater is handled, allowing more cows in one location and fewer acres to spread their waste. Local soil tests on fields spread upon with industrial manure waste reveal oversaturation of nutrients in the ground. Rain events and snow melt cause these nutrients to end up in our ground and surface waters—closing beaches, causing fish kills, and turning our lakes green. While voluntary participation in conservation programs by producers is encouraged, commended and compensated with cost sharing, the bottom line is water quality in the St. Croix River still has not improved since 2012 when the St. Croix River was first listed on the EPA’s “Impaired Waters” list.

Elsewhere in the watershed, green lakes, fish kills and contaminated drinking water have gotten the attention of everyday citizens. Over 12% of rural residents in St. Croix County’s study group had excessive nitrates in their drinking water of over the 10 ppm health standard, while 77% of wells reported nitrate concentrations above 2 mg/L—a clear indication of impact of land-use practices on groundwater quality per the most recent Citizen Groundwater Monitoring Program – Year 6 Report. Most rural residents with contaminated drinking water in Wisconsin are not being assisted by any governmental agency at either the local, state, or federal level.

However, eight counties in southeastern Minnesota with similar geology and land use have nearly 9,200 rural residents with drinking water of over 10 ppm health standard (2.4% of their population) and EPA is working with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to develop a work plan to identify, contact, test and offer alternative water to all impacted persons. In January 2025, a coalition of groups filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, to compel state agencies to enact stricter rules on manure and commercial fertilizers.

Thus, concerned citizens formed St. Croix CURES (Citizens Uniting for Responsible Environmental Stewardship) who will be hosting the St. Croix River Watershed Clean Food & Water Forum on October 4, 2025, at the RCU Discovery Center at Camp St. Croix in Hudson, WI. Dr. Chris Jones will be speaking and presenting this map along with sharing his personal story and insights into our concentrated agricultural system as a retired research engineer from the University of Iowa. This event will be free and open to the public.

    FYI, here is the email chain from WDNR staff with info regarding the milky water shown in the photo of Lake Mallalieu for this article:
    From: Marti, Aaron M – DNR1
    Sent: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 6:15 PM
    To: Lepsch, Jodi A – DNR ; Smith, Alex R – DNR
    Cc: Van Egeren, Scott J – DNR ; Aartila, Tom P – DNR ; Hazuga, Mark J – DNR ; Kruse, Isaac A – DNR ; LaLiberte, Gina – DNR ; Jackson, Jeffrey L – DNR
    Subject: Lake Mallelieu Warden Contact- possible lake whiting event
    Importance: High
    Greetings Alex and Jodi (and all others as FYI),
    I was contacted shortly after 5pm today by Warden Supervisor Issac Kruse. Issac responded to a report on Lake Mallelieu of milky colored water on a bay on the Northeast shore of the lake. No spill was suspected based on Issac’s observations onsite or the call which reported it. Issac sent me two pictures (attached) as well as a map with a general pin location (also attached).
    I then conferred with Scott Van Egeren afterwards, who I remembered had dealt with a similar sounding event previously. Scott thought it might be a “whiting” event, and got in touch with Gina LaLiberte, our DNR state Harmful Algal Bloom Coordinator — Attached is a note from Gina. [SEE BELOW]
    When I got back in touch with Issac, he and his crew had departed the lake already and were heading back to base—so keeping you in the loop Jodi and Alex (and Mark as Supervisor) in case you would like to go grab samples or would like to have someone else grab samples.
    Thanks for your patience in reading my rambly email to get everyone on the same page and thanks to all involved for the quick response.
    Best,
    Aaron
    Aaron M. Marti
    Streams Biologist (Water Resources Management Specialist- Senior)
    North District/ Water Quality Bureau/ Environmental Management Division
    Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
    107 Sutliff Ave. Rhinelander, WI 54501
    Cell Phone: (715) 891-0160
    NEW Email Address (please note middle initial): AaronM.Marti@wisconsin.gov
    _________________________________________________
    Hello Isaac,
    Scott Van Egeren contacted me after Aaron Marti checked in with him on your “chalky water” conditions in a lake in St. Croix County.
    You may be seeing a whiting event in the lake, which is when calcium carbonate precipitates out of solution, making lake water appear milky. Whiting events in southern Wisconsin lakes have typically occurred when a lot of filamentous green algae are present in a lake in spring to early summer. The high algae biomass can cause wide swings in pH and oxygen levels between daytime photosynthesis and nighttime respiration, and the pH changes induce the whiting event. We saw whiting events in Big Green Lake last year (and a few other lakes).
    It’s also possible that you are seeing a blue-green algae bloom. You can do a “jar test” (see attachment) by putting some lake water in a jar and letting it sit for a while. If you get a floating scum of microscopic particles, that is probably blue-green algae. If you get a lot of material on the bottom of the jar, it’s probably another kind of algae. If the water stays milky, and if it turns clear if you add some vinegar, then it’s probably a whiting event.
    In what lake are you observing these conditions?
    Let me know if you have additional questions.
    Gina
    We are committed to service excellence.
    Visit our survey at http://dnr.wi.gov/customersurvey to evaluate how I did.
    Gina LaLiberte
    Pronouns: she/her/hers
    Statewide Harmful Algal Bloom Coordinator & Applied Limnologist – Water Quality Monitoring Section
    Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
    cell (608) 640-7910
    Gina.LaLiberte@wisconsin.gov



