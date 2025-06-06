Boat operator permits to be required for more Minnesotans starting July 1

The requirements ensure new boaters receive training on rules and safety.

Boating on the lower St. Croix River. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Minnesotans who wish to operate a power boat in the state, and were born after 1987, may need a permit under a law going into effect on July 1, 2025. The requirement will roll out for various ages over the next five years.

This year, people born after June 30, 2024 and now 12-years-old or older, are required to obtain an operator’s permit. By 2028, all people born after June 30, 1987 will need it, with some exemptions. Boaters born before July 1, 1987, generally are not required to obtain a watercraft operator’s permit.

Receiving a permit requires paying a one-time $34.95 fee to third-party BOATERexam.com, studying an online course, and taking an online exam.

The new requirements were passed into law during 2023. They are intended to improve boating safety by educating watercraft operators about boating rules and operation.

“Minnesota has a long and proud tradition of safe outdoor recreation, and a key part of that is safety education,” said Capt. Adam Block, DNR boating law administrator. “While this new law won’t initially apply to many boat operators, we still encourage all boaters – regardless of their age – to obtain their watercraft operator’s permit.”

By 2028, people born before July 1, 1987 will need a watercraft operator’s permit:

To be an “accompanying operator,” allowing a child or someone without a permit to operate a motorboat.

To rent a motorized watercraft (must also be at least 18 years of age).

Other new rules affect how minors can operate motorboats. Children 12 and under are now prohibited from operating boats over 75 horsepower, and to drive a boat under that horsepower limit, must have a qualified adult within reach of the controls.

Qualified adult “accompany operators” must either have an operators permit or be exempt, such as being born before 1987.

More information, including a link to complete the watercraft operator’s permit course, is at mndnr.gov/safety/boatwater/boater-education-law.html