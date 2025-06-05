American Bittern and the Northern Wet Sedge Meadow – A Natural Immersion Film

See inside the secretive world of a wild wetland and enjoy the sights and sounds of the many birds that call it home.

Note: While this exact filming location is not being disclosed, it is in the upper St. Croix River Valley.

Immerse in a natural sound experience, taking in the warm light of early morning and the gentle dew and fog of a thriving Wisconsin northern wet sedge meadow. This film highlights the beauty and behaviors of the American Bittern, Bobolink, Sedge Wren, Trumpeter Swan, Swamp Sparrow and many other birds of this unique ecological gem.

Other birds featured include Ring-necked Duck, Mallard, Golden-winged Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, American Redstart, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, and over sixty species of birds that can be heard in the natural sound background.

Kick back with a cup of the best shade-grown coffee, put on your headphones, and relax within the dew and morning chorus in comfort. Enjoy! And if you are inspired, be sure to join a grassroots conservation organization and help secure a future of natural spaces, public lands, clean water, and healthy birds!

Learn more about Northern Sedge Meadows with this DNR fact sheet (PDF).