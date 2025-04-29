Spring celebration welcomes bison back to Belwin prairie

Annual Bison Fest offers chance to see herd return to Afton and other ecological entertainment.

Bison at Belwin. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

On Saturday, May 17, Belwin will host its annual Bison Festival, celebrating the release of the 2025 NorthStar Bison herd onto the Bison Prairie. This beloved event includes food trucks, live music, eco-art, a 5K “Run with the Bison” Fun Run, and more.

The festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields (15601 Hudson Road N., Lakeland, MN 55043). Fun Run check-in begins at 9:00 a.m.

New this year: To help streamline your entry into the festival, tickets can be purchased in advance. Tickets are available on a sliding scale of $10, $20, or $35 per car and can be purchased at belwin.org/bisonfest.

The bison release has been a cornerstone of Belwin’s prairie restoration work since 2008, when NorthStar Bison partnered with Belwin to return bison to their native habitat. Each spring, hundreds of visitors from across the Twin Cities and eastern Wisconsin gather to witness their release on Belwin’s 130-acre Bison Prairie.

In addition to the release, the Bison Festival offers engaging, family-friendly activities and educational experiences:

Carpenter Nature Center will present Animals of the St. Croix, a live-animal program where guests can meet wildlife ambassadors and learn about local ecosystems.

A mobile art gallery curated by ArtReach St. Croix will be on display.

NorthStar Bison will offer samples and bison products for sale.

Explore Bison artifacts with naturalists.

Conservation organizations including The Prairie Enthusiasts and the Washington Conservation District will feature interactive exhibits focused on prairie health and restoration.

Live music will be performed throughout the festival by the band Purgatory Creek, artist Reuben Kitto Stately, and musician Drew d’Lakes.

Before the release of the Bison onto the prairie there will be a ceremonial welcome by the Imnizaska Dakota Drum Group, honoring the return of the bison to the land.

Visitors can also participate in eco-art activities led by artists Madeline Cochran, Owen Donohue, and Gordon M. Coons.

Local food vendors include Youniverse Foodie, Twin Cities Pita, and Trickster Tacos.

For those eager to hit the trail, the 5K “Run with the Bison” Fun Run will take place in the morning, allowing participants a rare opportunity to run on the Bison Prairie before the herd is released. Check-in is at 9:00 a.m., and the run begins at 10:00 a.m.

Special thanks to Pioneer Press, a 2025 Festival sponsor, and to Steve Smillie, Edina Realty, who is sponsoring all of Belwin’s major events in 2025.