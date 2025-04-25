New St. Croix River boat launch now open in Oak Park Heights

Oak Park Heights city councillor Chuck Dougherty wields the scissors as the ribbon is cut to celebrate the opening of the St. Croix Crossing boat launch. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced this week that the long-awaited boat launch at the St. Croix Crossing bridge site is now open. The new launch was funded as part of the $645 million bridge project, on which construction began in 2014 and opened in 2017.

Boaters can now take advantage of a two-lane launching ramp and 35 parking spots for vehicles with trailers.

On Tuesday evening, a few people were fishing at the landing when a group of officials from the city of Oak Park Heights, Washington County, and the Department of Natural Resources arrived for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Earth Day. A lone fisherman showed up and launched his boat while the group waited to take a photo.

Oak Park Heights city council member Chuck Dougherty had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

While the boat landing was included in original plans for the bridge project, it was delayed by difficulties securing access, primarily due to negotiations with the Union Pacific railroad, which has tracks that cross under the bridge and are used to store coal cars that come and go from the nearby Allen S. King power plant.

But, with those issues resolved, and a somewhat circuitous entrance road, the launch is ready for river users in time for this summer’s boating season.

“We were thrilled to complete construction in late 2024 and are happy to see the public already using the PWA this spring,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director, in a statement. “This PWA is the culmination of several decades of effort to expand public access to the beautiful St. Croix River.”

Some boaters on social media who have already used the launch offered caution that there are several submerged rocks near the ramp. Users should exercise caution when navigating to and from the main channel.