Federal firing frenzy hits St. Croix National Scenic Riverway

There are fewer people working to protect the St. Croix River at the National Park Service than there were a a month ago, after the local staff was affected by layoffs that are slashing the federal workforce across the U.S. government. Specific details are few, but Wild Rivers Conservancy reported this week that some St. Croix National Scenic Riverway staff have been affected. Executive Director Matt Poppleton wrote in an email that the cuts will have real impact on river stewardship.

“On February 14, more than 1,000 National Park Service (NPS) staff lost their jobs, including dedicated team members at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. These staff are more than a number. They are the welcoming smile at a visitor center, the teacher passing down learnings to younger generations, and the dedicated professionals ensuring safe and equitable exploration for all visitors.”

As of a couple days ago, federal agencies dedicated to protecting and managing natural resources have lost thousands more staff:

Department of Interior – 2,300 employees fired, including: National Park Service – 1,000 U.S. Geological Survey – 240 employees

Environmental Protection Agency – 388 employees fired (Pres. Trump said at a recent cabinet meeting he will reduce it by 11,000 employees, 65 percent of the workforce.)

U.S. Forest Service – 3,400 employees fired

“National Parks, including the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, have already been operating with limited staff,” Poppleton wrote. “According to the National Parks Conservation Association, the NPS workforce has declined by 20% since 2010, while park visitation has surged by 16%.”

Wild Rivers Conservancy is urging the public to take a few actions to help the St. Croix River and the National Park Service.