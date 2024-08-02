Miskobineshii mobility: Ojibwe elder seeks assistance

Miskobineshii (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

A few months ago, I published a series of three articles about the life of Miskobineshii, an elder of the St. Croix Tribe of Ojibwe people. I was so honored to share some of her story with my readers. At 92-years-old, she is a cherished keeper of the old ways, a grandmother to many, a moccasin maker, language teacher, and so much more. Her life began in a wigwam and her years were full of both struggle and joy.

I’ve visited her home a few times since writing those pieces, gotten to know more of her family and her community. Susan, Cindy, Sarah, and others have welcomed me with lessons about their way of life, and a lot of jokes.

Then, Miskobineshii had the first of two falls that left her with ankle fractures. That meant spending months in hospitals and then rehabilitation centers. She finally came home to her house on the shore of Round Lake a couple weeks ago, but her mobility is highly limited. She is now asking for help to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van.

“My family and my Tribe has made many changes to my home to better suit my needs,” she writes. “However, there is still the challenge of transporting me to and from appointments. It has become laborious and difficult to get me in and out of my small car, especially if only one person is with me, plus my wheelchair.”

Despite tuberculosis, cancer, and other ailments over the years, Miskobineshii has persevered and helped pass her language and culture to future generations for nine decades. And she’s not done doing that.

“I pray that I will heal completely and eventually achieve my goals that I had set for myself before these health issues including: a youth powwow, wellness camp, language camp, continuing teaching language on-line, write another book, see my family happy and healthy.”

I don’t normally do this, but I’m making an exception for someone who has shown me such trust and generosity, and someone who inspired many St. Croix 360 readers. Please give what you can to help this amazing woman live fully and continue doing her important work. Miigwech!