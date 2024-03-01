Pollution-plagued factory farm permitted to double in size

Barns at Emerald Sky Dairy (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved the expansion of Emerald Sky Dairy, in the upper reaches of the Willow River watershed. The concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) will soon have about twice the number of cattle housed at the site, although it has been the site of several manure spills or runoff events that have contaminated nearby streams, wetlands, and likely groundwater in the past decade.

Under its new proposal, the operation would expand from 1,600 to 3,300 milking cows, and from producing 17.4 million to 42.2 million gallons of manure each year. Based on the new plans, the dairy would go from having more than a year’s worth of manure storage available, to about eight months of storage. The state requires at least six months. The manure could be spread on some 5,300 acres in the surrounding area.

The expansion has received significant opposition from neighbors and environmental groups. At a public hearing on the proposal last summer, 17 individuals spoke — all opposed. Numerous written comments were also submitted, as well as a petition signed by 145 people. After a 2019 manure spill caused by Emerald Sky, St. Croix County asked the DNR to enforce CAFO rules more swiftly and strictly.

The petition submitted to the DNR requested five things to help detect and prevent pollution: Monitoring wells, cover crops, a cap of 1,700 animals allowed in such karst bedrock, quarterly manure spreading audits, and quarterly visits by DNR enforcement personnel.

Concerns voiced by various commenters include pollution of lakes and streams. They pointed to numerous previous problems at Emerald Sky, and said an expansion would only increase the risk of future pollution.

“The department can only enforce existing rules and regulations currently in place,” the DNR responded.

A nutrient management plan, required as part of permit applications, describes how manure is stored, where and when the waste is applied to crop fields, and other details. The DNR says Emerald Sky’s plan meets requirements.

“A CAFO nutrient management plan is intended to minimize the risk of phosphorus and nitrogen delivery to waters of the state (surface water and groundwater). Emerald Sky Dairy has provided the department with a nutrient management plan that complies with the applicable standards and regulations.”

The agency now says, although Emerald Sky has had problems, the dairy currently operates within regulations.

“The department has taken enforcement actions against Emerald Sky Dairy during the current permit-term,” the agency stated. “The department has worked through the permit violations and conducted several site inspections since the violations occurred. Inspected areas include the production area, cropped fields, and the wetland complex directly south of the dairy. Emerald Sky Dairy is in compliance with their WPDES CAFO permit.”

Republish