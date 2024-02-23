Prescott plans second phase of riverfront renovations

The clearer St. Croix flowing into the muddy Mississippi at Prescott, Wisconsin. The clearer St. Croix flowing into the muddy Mississippi at Prescott, Wisconsin. The clearer St. Croix flowing into the muddy Mississippi at Prescott, Wisconsin.

Work will continue this summer on Prescott, Wis.’s riverfront, as the city at the confluence of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers seeks to improve facilities. The plans call for a new public boat dock, which will replace the previous privately-operated marina Leo’s Landing. The longstanding business learned last year that its lease would not be renewed.

The work is part of a riverfront plan approved by the city council in 2015. Work began last year, primarily focusing on areas north of the railroad bridge, and now transitioning to south of the crossing. The work is being financed by the city’s downtown tax increment district, which provides funds that must be spent downtown.

Phase 2 plans. (Courtesy city of Prescott)

This year’s plan includes everything from the new dock to shuffling parking spaces. Redesigning the space will allow for the addition of tables, benches, a small playground, and restrooms. The city’s boat launch will also be reorganized, with a short stretch of Front Street closed down permanently. The closure will make room for more green space along the river, while also adding five total parking spots for boaters using the landing.

The new public dock will allow boaters to tie up temporarily while visiting Prescott to eat or shop. The city is considering making it a paid dock with some slips available for overnight docking. More information is available here.