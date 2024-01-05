Watch: Ice angler catches a baker’s dozen of sturgeon on the St. Croix

Thanks to Camden Droppo of YouTube channel Wide Open Water for sending his video of a night spent ice-fishing for sturgeon on the lower St. Croix River. He caught and released numerous fish and documented it in an 11-minute video for his 1,100 subscribers. Here’s what he said:

“I previously read your article about the group tagging sturgeon with the WI DNR. Just before Christmas, I got out on the river when the ice was safe. That night, I caught 13 sturgeon with 1 of the 13 being a tagged fish which was pretty exciting!”

The ice on the river was about six inches at the time, according to Camden. It then quickly melted and put an end to the ice fishing for now.