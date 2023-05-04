Sturgeon and science: Television program features St. Croix ice-fishing and water research

The latest episode of Prairie Sportsman, an outdoors program produced by western Minnesota’s Pioneer PBS station, features two special parts of the St. Croix River valley. The show “celebrates our love of the outdoors to hunt, fish and recreate, and promotes environmental stewardship.”

Host Bret Amundson went ice fishing with guide Darren Troseth, who caught (and released) the Minnesota record lake sturgeon on the St. Croix near Bayport in February 2019. The show also toured the St. Croix Watershed Research Station in May Township, the Science Museum of Minnesota facility home to a team of scientists who study water issues locally and around the world.

Prairie Sportsman is funded in part by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, which is supported by the state lottery.