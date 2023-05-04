St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Sturgeon and science: Television program features St. Croix ice-fishing and water research

Prairie Sportsman crew catches sturgeon and learns about scientific studies.

By | | < 1 minute read

The latest episode of Prairie Sportsman, an outdoors program produced by western Minnesota’s Pioneer PBS station, features two special parts of the St. Croix River valley. The show “celebrates our love of the outdoors to hunt, fish and recreate, and promotes environmental stewardship.”

Host Bret Amundson went ice fishing with guide Darren Troseth, who caught (and released) the Minnesota record lake sturgeon on the St. Croix near Bayport in February 2019. The show also toured the St. Croix Watershed Research Station in May Township, the Science Museum of Minnesota facility home to a team of scientists who study water issues locally and around the world.

Prairie Sportsman is funded in part by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, which is supported by the state lottery.

Comments

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Sturgeon and science: Television program features St. Croix ice-fishing and water research