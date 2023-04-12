St. Croix 360

Teenager missing after falling into St. Croix River at Interstate Park

Young man from Wisconsin slipped on rocks and disappeared into rising river waters.

Chisago County emergency responders search for missing teen on April 12. (Courtesy Chisago County Sheriff’s Office)

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Department is searching the St. Croix River today after an 18-year-old man from Wisconsin fell in the water at Interstate Park – Minnesota yesterday. The incident was reported about 6:10 p.m. yesterday and a search was initiated until dark, then resumed at daybreak.

“Initial information indicated an 18 year old resident of Wisconsin was within Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls near a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “The male lost his footing and fell off a cliff and ultimately landed in the waters of the St. Croix.”

Search area. (Map courtesy OpenStreetMap, Open Data Commons Open Database License (ODbL) v1.0)

Authorities say the spring flood conditions are making the search difficult. The river has risen about five feet in the past four days.

“The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

They are asking the public to not attempt searching on or near the river. Anyone hiking along the river between Taylors Falls and Osceola is asked to keep an eye out for anything suspicious and call 911 with any reports.

Update 1: The victim has been identified as DAndrea Sanvig (18) of Luck, WI.

