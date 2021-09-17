Man dies after fall at Minnesota Interstate Park

Geologic potholes at Interstate Park – Minnesota. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

On Saturday, September 11, 2021 at approximately 7:42 p.m. the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a person who had fallen from rocks at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls. A male suffering severe life threatening injuries was located and lifesaving efforts were performed. He was transported by ambulance to St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

The male was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. He was identified as Nathan Darval (39) of Hanover, MN.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. It appears that Darval fell while navigating an off trail, rocky portion of the park.

Assisting agencies include the Taylors Falls Fire Department, Lakes Region EMS and the U.S. National Parks Service.