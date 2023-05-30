Victim of April drowning at Interstate Park found

Body of D’Andrea Sanvig recovered about seven weeks after slipping and falling into river.

View of St. Croix River from Interstate Park – Minnesota. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The body of D’Andrea Sanvig, an 18-year-old from Luck, Wis. was found in the St. Croix River over the weekend. Sanvig had been missing since he slipped and fell into the swollen river at Interstate Park on April 11.

The Chisago County sheriff’s office reported that a group of canoeists reported finding a body floating in the water at about 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26. The office indicated the paddlers were part of a group from Andover High School.

“[A] special thanks to the Andover, MN High School students and staff for their professionalism and understanding,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “Their 911 call helped locate and ultimately bring D’Andrea home to his family.”

Emergency responders from the Shafer Franconia Fire & Rescue were dispatched and recovered the body. On Sunday, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that it was Sanvig. Coroners also confirmed he had died by drowning.

“Over the past month, extensive efforts have been put forth in an attempt to locate D’Andrea,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We are grateful his family is able to move towards closure from this situation.”

Numerous agencies assisted in the search and recovery efforts. The Chisago County sheriff thanked fire departments from Taylors Falls, Shafer/Franconia, Almelund, Chisago City and Stacy/Lent. Other assistance was received from the National Park Service, Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Unit, Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources, St. Croix Falls, Wis. police department, Interstate State Park staff, the St. Louis County water patrol unit, Northstar Search and Rescue, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Casey’s Gas Station in Taylors Falls.

In early April, the Chisago County sheriff said Sanvig was at the park with friends when he slipped.

“Initial information indicated an 18 year old resident of Wisconsin was within Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls near a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release at the time. “The male lost his footing and fell off a cliff and ultimately landed in the waters of the St. Croix.”