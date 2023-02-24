Wisconsin DNR to host informational meeting regarding groundwater in Hudson area

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an informational meeting regarding trichloroethylene (TCE) contamination and the Special Well Casing Depth Area (SWCDA) in the towns of Hudson and Warren in St. Croix County. The meeting will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hudson High School at 5:30 p.m.

The informational meeting will include updates from the DNR and Department of Health Services (DHS). Topics covered will include a brief history of the contamination affecting the area, an overview of the areas included within the SWCDA, and a change to the funding status of the Junker Landfill portion of the SWCDA.

The SWCDA is an area within the towns of Hudson and Warren where comingled plumes of contamination from three nearby sites caused drinking water wells to become contaminated with TCE. The comingled groundwater plume encompasses approximately six square miles (4,000 acres). Approximately 600 private drinking water wells are located within this area.

The Junker Landfill plume in the central portion of the SWCDA has a responsible party (RP) group that entered into a consent decree with the state of Wisconsin in 1997. The DNR has overseen investigation and mitigation activities at this site since 1984. RP funding for the Junker Landfill portion of the SWCDA (under the Junker Landfill Remediation Trust or LRT), established under the 1997 consent decree and used to install and maintain the granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration systems, ceased at the end of 2022.

As a result, the LRT no longer has the funding available to maintain or sample the filtration systems that are currently installed at properties in the Junkers Landfill area of the SWCDA. Effective Sept. 30, 2023, private well owners within the Junkers Landfill portion of the St. Croix SWCDA that have filtration systems will become financially responsible for maintaining the systems.

Participants are strongly encouraged to submit questions in advance through email at DNRStCroixSWCDA@wisconsin.gov.

The meeting location, agenda, and additional information on the SWCDA are available on the DNR’s St. Croix SWCDA – Towns of Hudson and Warren Special Well Casing Depth Area webpage.

Information Meeting Regarding Special Well Casing Depth Area In The Towns of Hudson And Warren

Candace Sykora, DNR Project Manager

John Bowen, Private Water Supply Specialist

David Rozeboom, DNR Supervisor

Stacy Steinke, DNR Supervisor

Curtis Hedman, DHS Toxicologist

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson High School

644 Brakke Drive

Hudson, WI 54016

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87436474757

312-626-6799, Meeting ID 874 3647 4757