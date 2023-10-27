Wisconsin DNR to host public meeting on draft sharp-tailed grouse management plan

Agency seeks to ensure a stable population of imperiled bird of the barrens.

Sharp-tailed grouse (Wisconsin DNR)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the draft 2023-2033 Sharp-Tailed Grouse Management Plan, which outlines objectives and strategies to guide sharp-tailed grouse management in Wisconsin.

The draft plan is open to public comment until Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Additionally, the public can provide verbal comments during a public meeting on Nov. 8, being held in-person and via Zoom.

The draft Sharp-Tailed Grouse Management Plan sets a course for how the DNR intends to manage sharp-tailed grouse and the habitat they use. Highlights include:

Focusing management on the existing core range of sharp-tailed grouse in northern Wisconsin.

Developing cooperative partnerships between public and private organizations.

Implementing landscape-level habitat strategies to sustain long-term populations of sharp-tailed grouse.

Comments can be sent via email to Bob Hanson, DNR Wildlife Biologist, at Robert.Hanson@wisconsin.gov or through the mail until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 17. Please mail comments to Sharp-Tailed Grouse Management Plan Comments, Crex Visitor Center, 102 E. Crex Ave., Grantsburg, WI 54840

Sharp-tailed grouse are a native resident game bird of Wisconsin. These grouse depend on young, open pine, oak barren and savanna ecosystems. Historically, sharp-tailed grouse were found throughout the state. Due to habitat loss and fragmentation, most sharp-tailed grouse in Wisconsin are now found in the northwest. Learn more about sharp-tailed grouse on the DNR’s website.

Event details:

What: Public meeting on the draft Sharp-Tailed Grouse Management Plan

When: Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: DNR Spooner Service Center

Large Conference Room

810 W Maple St.

Spooner, WI 54801

Join online via Zoom