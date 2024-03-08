Drowning victim found in river at Hudson

Hudson police responded to a report of a body in the St. Croix River on the morning of Saturday, March 2. The deceased individual was later identified as Anders David Engstrom, 34, of Hudson.

The investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play and it is believed Engstrom died of accidental drowning. Engstrom is the son of former Afton mayor and current Lake St. Croix Beach city administrator Dave Engstrom.

Anders Engstrom

Anders was also known for his work at Valley Access Channels, directing coverage of Stillwater Area High School football games, school board meetings, local city council meetings, and other events. He was a 2008 graduate of Stillwater Area High School.

It’s believed that Engstrom was walking by the river on Friday night, when he must have tripped or fallen into it.

“He loved hiking outdoors,” father Dave Engstrom told the Pioneer Press. “He absolutely loved it. He often went hiking in Afton State Park. He was a real outdoorsman.”

The Hudson Police Department was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office water recovery team, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, St. Croix County Medical Examiner, Hudson Fire Department, and the Wisconsin DNR.

A funeral service and lunch will be held Monday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater. Donations are requested in Engstrom’s honor to Animal Ark, Wild Rivers Conservancy, or Belwin Conservancy.