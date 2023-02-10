St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Companies seeking to bottle St. Croix Valley spring water

Businesses have been contacting residents along the lower river about possibly selling groundwater.

By | | 2 minute read

Marsh marigold growing along a freshwater spring in the St. Croix Valley (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Pioneer Press recently reported that several landowners in Afton, Minn., on the lower St. Croix River, have been contacted by out-of-state businesses asking about the possibility of developing natural springs for commercial water bottling.

Officials warn that not only are there restrictions on selling groundwater in Minnesota, but such activities are not allowed in most of the city due to land use restrictions.

“I have heard from several residents who have received mailers from companies that want to bottle spring water from their property,” Afton mayor Bill Palmquist wrote in the city’s latest newsletter. “If you have received anything similar please let our staff know so these companies can be contacted. Extracting, hauling, and/or processing spring water for commercial use is not an allowed use in an agricultural or residential zone. We want to make sure everyone involved knows the ordinance restrictions before taking any action that could result in issues down the road.”

The issue has taken on prominence in recent years as other companies look for ways to sell Minnesota’s water, while other parts of the country experience drought and shortages. A $125 million proposal in Elko New Market, in Scott County, Minn. has received significant citizen opposition.

One Afton city council member reported being contacted by Rolling Hills Springs, an Indiana-based company that provides water to bottling businesses.

“We own, manage, and operate multiple spring sites that provide water to be bottled off our sites to several customers,” the company’s website reads. “Our management team has developed the very specific skillset that it requires to take the natural spring business from locating and identifying a viable spring source through the complete development and licensing of the spring. We hope to continue to grow our company by acquiring other sites across the Midwest.”

Comments

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Companies seeking to bottle St. Croix Valley spring water