St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Three-legged dog saves life of orphaned otter in St. Croix River

A family dog that recently lost a leg to cancer braved the frigid river to bring a baby otter to safety.

By | | 2 minute read

A dog facing its own health challenges performed something of a miracle on Easter Sunday, when Gus the goldendoodle swam out into the freezing river and saved a baby river otter that was separated from its mother and suffering.

The dog recently had a rear leg amputated due to cancer, but that didn’t stop it from bringing the otter pup back to shore. The dog’s family said it seemed like he was looking for something while in the water.

“First time swimming with three legs and he comes out of the water with a baby otter in his mouth!” said Ella.

“I held him for a little while they tried to find his mom, but we couldn’t,” said Lucy.

They wrapped up the pup and rushed to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota in Roseville.

“He was so cute. His eyes weren’t even open yet…you could just see his little fingernails and his little tail. He almost like curled into a little ball,” said Ella.

Dog fighting cancer rescues orphan otter pup from St. Croix River, FOX 9

Veterinarians at the rehab center were able to nurse it back to health.

“Go ahead and swoon, we did,” they wrote on Instagram.

The staff estimated the otter was about a week old, much too young to be swimming alone. Otter pups usually stay with their moms for the whole first year of their lives.

“We were quite concerned the first 36 hours – he was cold to the touch at admit and we didn’t know if he’d aspirated water, which could result in pneumonia,” WRC posted on Facebook. “The otter turned the corner the other day and is doing well.”

Gus the rescue dog is still receiving chemotherapy for the cancer that resulted in his leg amputation in February. But it didn’t stop him from doing a good deed for another creature.

“I think he (Gus) knew the otter was hurting and something was wrong…he definitely got a lot of treats afterwards,” said Ella Hammerstrand, granddaughter of Gus’s owners, John and Cleo Young.

The otter has since been transferred to another facility better suited to raising the pup.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners