St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Stillwater police alarmed by visitors venturing onto river ice

Crowds of people coming for winter events are walking on dangerous parts of frozen river.

By | | 2 minute read

People walk on the St. Croix River ice in Stillwater during the Fire & Ice event. (Photo courtesy Robin Anthony via Stillwater Police Department)

With thousands of people visiting Stillwater over recent weekends for special events in Lowell Park, some have started walking on the frozen St. Croix River. Officials want them to stop.

The police department recently requested people stay off the ice.

Hello everyone, this is just a friendly reminder to please, stay off the ice on the St. Croix river in the area of downtown Stillwater. With many winter events in town recently, it may be tempting to venture out onto the ice for a photo opportunity or to check out the wildlife.

Please remember however that there is current under the ice that makes it very unsafe to walk on, especially in the area of the lift bridge. Each year it seems we always have some issue with thin ice, and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt. Thank you!

A St. Croix 360 correspondent reported at least half a dozen children playing on the ice under the Lift Bridge last Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Pioneer Press reports that people have been seen taking selfies next to Thin Ice signs, and other photos on social media show people on the edge of the ice where it is open by the Mulberry Point storm sewer discharge.

Authorities can probably not prohibit people from getting on the ice, because it’s accessing public water from a public park. But the city’s “friendly reminder” is intended to keep visitors safe — and protect the first responders who would put their own lives in danger to rescue them.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners