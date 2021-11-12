Painting exhibit celebrates and supports St. Croix stewardship

Artwork on display in Osceola features the river, and a percentage of sales will be donated to its protection.

Grace Is In The Journey, by Mary Pettis

“Watershed”

An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Pettis

November 13, 2021 to January 6, 2022

Boulderwall at The Acreage

Home of Wild Rivers Conservancy

1015 N Cascade St | Osceola, WI Hours:

Monday – Wednesday, By Appt. Only

Thursday – Friday from 2PM-6PM

Saturday from 10AM-2PM

Opening Night Celebration:

4PM-6PM on November 13, 2021

The waters of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway inspire. Just as those who recognized the rarity of this river in 1968 felt compelled to protect it, new visitors long to cherish it just as it is today and for generations to come.

You get to know the turns and bends, the formations in the rocks carved out long ago, the trees that stand sentinel protecting the banks, and the currents that change with the weather and the seasons. If you’ve been a friend of the river, you know how time has changed this protected gem and, yet, how it has somehow remained the same. Coming to the river feels like coming home.

The Conservancy is honored to announce its partnership in sharing “Watershed” – An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Pettis, a solo exhibition with over 50 original plein air and studio oil paintings, showcasing the beauty, relevance, and character of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and surrounding watershed.

“Long ago, I fell in love with the abstract shapes of the valley: the silhouette of the white pines against a vast sky, the contrast of natural stands of birch groves against the deep forest, the musical structural rhythms formed by the river pressing against its banks,” Pettis says. “I love its story, the historical and geological narrative stored in the layers of rocky sentinels lining the river. I care now more than ever that this local, thriving, wild, and scenic watershed be preserved and protected.”

This exhibition draws upon the powerful tools of Expressive Realism to tell shared stories of our love affair with the river to future generations and to support the mission and vision of Wild Rivers Conservancy.

Forever remember the Watershed, in art and in life. 25% of each sale will be donated to Wild Rivers Conservancy in support of a thriving watershed, forever accessible, scenic, and wild.