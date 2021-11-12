St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Painting exhibit celebrates and supports St. Croix stewardship

Artwork on display in Osceola features the river, and a percentage of sales will be donated to its protection.

By | | 2 minute read

Grace Is In The Journey, by Mary Pettis

“Watershed”
An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Pettis
November 13, 2021 to January 6, 2022
Boulderwall at The Acreage
Home of Wild Rivers Conservancy
1015 N Cascade St | Osceola, WI

Hours:
Monday – Wednesday, By Appt. Only
Thursday – Friday from 2PM-6PM
Saturday from 10AM-2PM
Opening Night Celebration:
4PM-6PM on November 13, 2021

The waters of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway inspire. Just as those who recognized the rarity of this river in 1968 felt compelled to protect it, new visitors long to cherish it just as it is today and for generations to come.

You get to know the turns and bends, the formations in the rocks carved out long ago, the trees that stand sentinel protecting the banks, and the currents that change with the weather and the seasons. If you’ve been a friend of the river, you know how time has changed this protected gem and, yet, how it has somehow remained the same. Coming to the river feels like coming home.

The Conservancy is honored to announce its partnership in sharing “Watershed” – An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Pettis, a solo exhibition with over 50 original plein air and studio oil paintings, showcasing the beauty, relevance, and character of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and surrounding watershed.

“Long ago, I fell in love with the abstract shapes of the valley: the silhouette of the white pines against a vast sky, the contrast of natural stands of birch groves against the deep forest, the musical structural rhythms formed by the river pressing against its banks,” Pettis says. “I love its story, the historical and geological narrative stored in the layers of rocky sentinels lining the river. I care now more than ever that this local, thriving, wild, and scenic watershed be preserved and protected.”

This exhibition draws upon the powerful tools of Expressive Realism to tell shared stories of our love affair with the river to future generations and to support the mission and vision of Wild Rivers Conservancy.

Forever remember the Watershed, in art and in life. 25% of each sale will be donated to Wild Rivers Conservancy in support of a thriving watershed, forever accessible, scenic, and wild.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners