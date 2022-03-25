St. Croix 360

National Park Service announces start of construction to improve Osceola Landing

Project will create new motorized boat launch and add parking, other infrastructure.

2 minute read

Photo by Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360

A project to improve safety, commercial operations, and the visitor experience at Osceola Landing on the St. Croix River began in the fall of 2021 and will continue in the spring of 2022.

A new motorized boat launch will be the most significant change from current conditions at Osceola Landing, which is managed by the National Park Service (NPS) at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. By separating the launching and landing of motorized and nonmotorized watercraft, the project will address safety issues and congestion among pedestrians, motorized boaters, and non-motorized boaters. Additional parking, a paved walking path, a new orientation/waiting area, new vault toilets, and upgrades to the comfort station and other amenities are also part of the project.

Osceola Landing (National Park Service)

“We are thrilled to be able to invest in sustaining Osceola Landing as a major access point on the St. Croix River. This project will improve safety and help people continue to enjoy the Riverway well into the future,” said Craig Hansen, superintendent of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.

The NPS awarded a contract to Nordic Group, Inc., based in Carlton, Minnesota and minor construction activities were completed in Fall 2021. Construction will resume in Spring 2022 when conditions allow and continue through Spring 2023.

Osceola Landing is the busiest National Park Service landing on the St. Croix River. Well known as the take-out point for the popular day trip from Minnesota or Wisconsin Interstate Park through the Dalles, the landing also provides access for motorized boats and paddlers headed downstream.  

River access at the current launches, near the Highway 243 bridge are expected to remain open during construction. However, the southern portion of Osceola Landing will be closed for the duration of the project and parking will be very limited. Portable toilets will be available but not drinking water. Visitors are encouraged to access the St. Croix River from other locations.

More information and updates here.

