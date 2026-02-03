Minnesota DNR proposes harvest limits for native rough fish

Mooneye, St. Croix River watershed. (Drew Geving/iNaturalist)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to comment on proposed rules related to daily and possession limits on native rough fish. Under the new proposed rules, these fishes – including bowfin, buffalo, carpsucker, freshwater drum, goldeye, mooneye, quillback, redhorses and suckers – would also get a variety of other protections.

Some examples of protections include noting that structural practices such as dams that hinder migration of these fish are no longer appropriate or desired, excluding bowfin from commercial harvest, and clarifying that native rough fish and also common carp taken by angling or dip netting can be returned to the water.

“We are continuing efforts to conserve these important species,” said Shannon Fisher, DNR fisheries populations monitoring and regulations manager. “Over the last handful of years, we’ve seen renewed appreciation for the role these fish play in aquatic ecosystems of our rivers and lakes.”

In 2024, a new state statute elevated the status of native rough fish by modifying their definition from “rough fish” to “native rough fish” and differentiating them from common carp. While many of these proposed rule changes are technical, they would further boost recognition for native rough fish species and provide both direct and indirect benefits to the various species as well as fisheries management and aquatic ecosystems.

“There is much we don’t know about native rough fish populations, but what we’re seeing is increased levels of angling and bowfishing interest and some evidence of population declines,” Fisher said. “The proposed limits for these fish are intended to prevent overharvest and help ensure population viability and sustainability for future generations.”

Under current rules, there are no limits for bowfin, buffalo, carpsucker, quillback, mooneye, goldeye and freshwater drum for all methods of take — angling, bowfishing, spearing, harpooning and dip netting. The daily and possession limit for sucker and redhorse is unlimited for angling and 50 each for bowfishing, spearing, harpooning and dip netting.

The proposed limits are:

bowfin, six;

bigmouth and smallmouth buffalo in aggregate, five in a northern zone and 30 in a southern zone;

suckers and redhorses in aggregate, 30;

carpsuckers and quillback in aggregate, 30;

freshwater drum, 30; and

mooneye and goldeye in aggregate, 30.

There would also be a minimum size for some species limits to allow for minnow harvest. If approved, the rules would go into effect March 1, 2027.

People can find more information about the proposed rules on the DNR fisheries rulemaking webpage.

The Minnesota DNR is currently taking comment on the proposed rules. People can submit their comments on the proposals until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, by: