Volunteers build new bridge and path on Ice Age Trail to move route off road

Photos by Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360

In just five days, 87 volunteers donated 3,138 service hours to radically improve the hiker experience along the Straight River Segment. Their work rerouted hikers off busy State Highway 48—eliminating nearly a mile of shoulder walking—and onto a safer, more peaceful route. Now, instead of navigating fast-moving traffic, hikers follow a winding esker through the woods to a scenic river crossing at a brand-new 30-foot bridge, free to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature without worrying about cars.

“The setting for the reroute surprised almost everyone,” said Riley Dupee, Field Operations Specialist. “Here we are, right next to the highway, but we wouldn’t have known if it weren’t for the road noise. The route winds through the woods, along the crest of an esker, and down to the river.”

Thanks to the region’s terrific soil, crews crafted some of the nicest-looking tread built all season. “I walked through several sections so skillfully built that they matched exactly what I had envisioned when I wrote the construction notes,” Dupee said.

The real challenges came from the esker’s steep slope and the river crossing, both expertly tackled by volunteers. Switchback and bridge crews used recently learned belaying techniques, taught during a training, to move rocks for the retaining wall and lift bridge stringers into place.

The result? Switchbacks that are works of art—and a bridge to match.

“Because the bridge is so high and prominent, John and Rosmarie Helling, who donated the land to make the crossing possible, can see it from their porch,” said Dave Caliebe, Trail Program Manager. “We wanted it to be attractive, so we built the railing in a chevron pattern that matches the one on their deck. When they look across their property to the river, they see a mirror image.”

Photos courtesy Ice Age Trail Alliance

Evenings at base camp balanced the hard work with swimming in Long Lake and circling up around the campfire. On Saturday night, everyone gathered under the big tent after dinner to share memories of longtime camp chef, Thelma Johnson.

“The stories shared about Thelma underscored what a caring force of nature she was,” Dupee said. “Listening to these memories was the perfect way to end the event.”

The week’s accomplishments didn’t stop at the Straight River Segment. Crews also repaired a bridge on the Trade River Segment and spruced up a creek crossing on the McKenzie Creek Segment.

Project outcomes:

87 volunteers donated 3,138 service hours

4,100 feet of brand-new tread

A 30-foot bridge

2,000 feet of decommissioned Trail

Repaired a bridge on the Trade River Segment

Spruced up a creek crossing on the McKenzie Creek Segment

Special thanks to:

John and Rosmarie Helling (Photo courtesy Ice Age Trail Alliance)

John and Rosmarie Helling for the generous, two-acre land donation that made the reroute possible, and for letting us stage lumber and equipment on their property.

Bob Dueholm for hosting a section of Trail, and for being supportive throughout the project.

Dean Dversdall for sharing his property as a spacious base camp location.

The Trap Rock Chapter members, especially Randy Surbaugh, for assisting with pre-event planning and offering local expertise during the event.

Cheryl Whitman, Base Camp Manager, and Pam Smith-Jilk, Camp Chef, for a smoothly run base camp and delicious meals.

Pam Bowe for stepping up into the Crew Leader Manager role with help from Tami Wiese.

Sue Greenway for making delicious bread pudding—Thelma’s signature dish—that helped stir up fond Thelma memories, and for generously sharing her base camp manager expertise.

Cindy Sesolak for providing an awesome beef and barley stew that hit the spot after a long work day.

Daefflers Quality Meats for donating hamburger for an evening meal.

Joe Snyder for setting up his telescopes for evening sky watching.

The Village of Luck for the use of picnic tables at base camp, and the Luck School District for letting volunteers use their showers.

Take a hike

The Ice Age Trail Trap Rock Chapter’s annual fall colors hike will be on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m, followed by a potluck, which non-hikers may join at 2 p.m. This easy two-mile hike on the Trade River north segment will go from 150th Street to the chapter shed on 140th Street. The chapter will provide sloppy joes, baked beans and beverages. Participants should preregister by emailing the chapter at TrapRockChapter@iceagetrail.org or calling 715-371-0048. Hikers should bring water and a snack, dress for the weather, and bring sun lotion or insect repellent, depending on conditions. Intersections near the start of each hike will feature yellow Ice Age event signs for directions. More information…