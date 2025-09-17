Interstate Park commemorates 125 years with anniversary celebration

Events and activities scheduled throughout park for Saturday, Sept. 20, with a shuttle bus available.

View from Wisconsin Interstate Park (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to attend an anniversary celebration event at Interstate Park in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Join DNR staff, partners, local officials and other special guests to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System’s oldest park.

The 125th anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Wisconsin’s Interstate Park. The day will feature a variety of activities that highlight history, recreation and conservation. Scheduled activities will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include guided hikes, Wisconsin history exhibits, a meet-and-greet with Smokey Bear, learn to rock climb classes (additional fee), hiking stick decorating and nature journaling. Food trucks will also be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for individuals looking to purchase food.

Visitors are invited to learn more about the 125-year history of the Wisconsin State Park System, the Silverbrook Mansion, the contributions of the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Wisconsin fur trade. Presentations will be offered throughout the day that explore the rich history of natural resource conservation and recreational opportunities in Wisconsin.

A shuttle service will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide transportation around the park. The bus will stop at the Ice Age Center, Beach Picnic Area shelter, Pothole Trail trailhead, Camp Interstate shelter and River Bottoms Picnic Area shelter. These are the primary locations for anniversary events on the property.

Interstate Park, the oldest state park in Wisconsin, was established in 1900. The establishment of the park also marks the founding of the Wisconsin State Park System, which has now grown to include state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas and encompasses over 307,000 acres of public land

Learn more about the Interstate Park 125th Anniversary Celebration and the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System on the DNR’s website.

Event Details

What: Interstate Park 125th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Interstate Park

1275 State Hwy 35

St. Croix Falls, WI 54024