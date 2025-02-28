A historic year for the Wisconsin State Park system

Interstate State Park was the first of its kind and will be an important part of 125th anniversary celebration.

Interstate Park is Wisconsin’s oldest state park, established in 1900 on the scenic Dalles of the St. Croix River. (Wisconsin DNR)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System by learning about its history of outdoor recreation, tourism and stewardship.

Over the last 125 years, Wisconsin’s state park system has grown in both size and opportunity to meet the needs of Wisconsinites and visitors.

The state’s parks, forests, trails and recreation areas are managed to conserve and protect some of Wisconsin’s most exceptional natural resources. From the expansive Northwoods to the shores of Lake Michigan to the picturesque Driftless Region and everything in between, the state park system offers opportunities to recreate in virtually every part of the state.

Gov. Evers proclaimed 2025 the “Wisconsin State Park System 125th Anniversary” across the state and invites all Wisconsinites to join the occasion. The significance of this milestone can be observed in the day-to-day operations of the more than 120 properties that make up the state park system. These sites offer visitors a space to improve their health and wellness, build community, learn new skills and spend quality time in the outdoors.

New campgrounds and properties, additions of amenities such as amphitheaters, shelters and indoor gathering spaces, investments in universal recreation and the launch of the statewide wellness initiative OutWiGo are just a few examples of the growth seen within the Wisconsin State Park System over the last few decades.

The system’s history is rich with stories of hard work and dedication to the state’s natural resources. The introduction of the oldest state park, Interstate Park, in 1900 spurred momentum to keep expanding efforts to preserve Wisconsin’s natural places. Between 1910 and 1918, four more state parks were established, and the lone park became a system.

In the early years of state park system development, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) made tremendous contributions to property infrastructure and the first real property planning in Wisconsin state parks. Workers in CCC posts located in Copper Falls, Devil’s Lake, Interstate, Nelson Dewey (now Wyalusing), Pattison, Peninsula, Perrot and Rib Mountain state parks contributed to a wide range of conservation projects. CCC structures, including rustic headquarter and maintenance buildings, cabins, ranger stations, retaining walls, stone stairways and other features, are still utilized today.

In 1950, the Wisconsin State Park System’s first public/private partnership was formed with the Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation, a nonprofit, nonstock corporation. By taking over concessions at the park, the group became the first such organization to partner with state parks to provide services that the parks could not otherwise provide. Other groups followed, creating a foundation for a formalized Friends Group policy in 1989 and the creation of the statewide Friends of Wisconsin State Parks in 1996.

Today, partnerships are an essential part of the operation of the Wisconsin State Park System. With hundreds of partners representing many different interests, these partnerships help the state park system reach broader audiences, enhance natural resource protection and provide other important services throughout the state, like equipment rentals, recreation outings and hosting recreation events.

Several significant changes occurred within the system from the early 1960s to 2000, many of which increased recreational offerings for visitors. In 1966, the first nature centers opened, and the first permanent naturalist was hired. The DNR’s campsite reservation program began in 1974, and the Parks Automated Reservation System, a toll-free central phone number for making reservations, was initiated in 1999. The first cabin for campers with disabilities opened at Mirror Lake State Park in 1992.

Looking forward to the next 125 years, the Wisconsin State Park System will continue to pursue investments in public lands, properties, facilities and infrastructure to ensure the system continues to protect natural resources and provide an excellent visitor experience.

125 Years Of The Wisconsin State Park System

In addition to participating in outdoor recreation offerings such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing, paddle sports, camping and more, visitors are encouraged to attend DNR events and programs in 2025. Some events throughout the year will include information or a presentation on state park system history and other fun facts about state parks, forests, recreation areas and trails.

Most 125th-anniversary events are free to attend but require a Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase new anniversary-themed merchandise at properties across the state this spring.

The Wisconsin State Park System welcomes all visitors to enjoy Wisconsin’s outdoors. For visitors who may be new to state parks, the DNR offers a New to Parks webpage to help identify a property to visit and plan ahead for a safe and fun outing.

Learn more about the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System and how you can get involved by visiting the anniversary webpage.