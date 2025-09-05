Clean Food and Water Forum will connect citizens and local resources

St. Croix Citizens Uniting for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (St. Croix CURES), Wisconsin Farmers Union and Emerald Clean Water for All are hosting an event bringing citizens together to connect with their local food and water resources.

Protecting our water. Growing our future.

Be part of an inspiring, community-powered event focused on clean water, healthy food, and sustainable solutions. The St. Croix River Watershed Clean Food & Water Forum brings together local voices, national experts, and grassroots changemakers to ask—and answer—four critical questions:

Where are we now? How did we get here? What can we do differently? What next?

This year’s forum features compelling short-format talks by leading advocates like Dr. Chris Jones, author of Swine Republic, and Sonja Eayrs, author of Dodge County, Inc., as well as updates from Tim Stieber, St. Croix County Conservationist, and Dr. Steve Oberle, Ecologist/Farmer. You’ll also meet a panel of regenerative farmers and innovators who are proving that it is possible to farm with care for our land and water. You’ll also hear from on-the-ground changemakers—farmers and stewards—who are already doing things differently and proving that sustainable agriculture and clean water can go hand-in-hand.

But we’re not just telling the story of our watershed—we’re reshaping it. This year, we’re proud to spotlight area youth using cutting edge technologies to explore local environmental issues and envision creative pathways to solutions.

The ‘This is Stillwater/Synergy’ partnership will share their unique approach to capture, visualize and experience water data. Their creativity and innovation are exploring new ways of understanding our natural resources to more effectively protect them while giving future generations the power to act.

Girl Scouts of River Valleys are invited to think like citizen scientists and discover how they can take action to protect our environment. Additionally, the K-5 Pop Up Players, led by a local educator, will showcase their original production about water.

Together, we can merge what we know with what we can know—through innovation, collaboration, and care. Why? Because its our legacy to children and youth who come after us.

Come for the conversation, stay for the celebration: Local farm vendors, hands-on learning, and a wood-fired Pizza Night with ingredients straight from the Camp St. Croix farm will round out the day. Bring a sample of your tap water for free nitrate screening by St. Croix County staff!

The future of the St. Croix Watershed starts here. Be part of the movement.

Additional information and to register at this link: https://forms.gle/PirFrNULUWZZRCsY8 There is NO cost to register. Additional $10.00 fee to order a box lunch.

Event funded in part by grants from the St. Croix Valley Foundation and Wisconsin Farmers Union