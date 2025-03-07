Rainfall monitoring network seeks volunteers

Precipitation gauge and temperature/dew point sensors at a CoCoRaHS station. (Famartin/Wikimedia)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ State Climatology Office is seeking rainfall monitors for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. The network includes more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide who measure precipitation in their backyards using a standard 4-inch diameter rain gauge.

Participants submit their precipitation reports online. The data from backyard rain gauges are a critical source of information and it’s beneficial to add more volunteer weather observers each year, even in areas where there are already volunteers.

“Rainfall and snowfall amounts can vary widely over a short distance, so a variety of reports is helpful in the same community or area,” State Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. “We have some areas in greater Minnesota that have very few reporting stations. The more we have across the state, the better information we all have.”

Volunteers are particularly needed outside the immediate Twin Cities metro area. Volunteers receive training on how to observe weather trends and how to submit their precipitation and weather event reports. All training material is available online. Participants must purchase or provide a standard 4-inch diameter rain gauge (available at discount through CoCoRaHS) and have internet access to submit reports.

“Over time, as more volunteer reports make our precipitation maps more accurate, these observations provide critical guidance on Minnesota’s changing climate,” Romolo said. “This is also a great educational activity for families with kids and a rewarding hobby for anyone interested in weather or climate.”

For the past five years, Minnesota has won the “CoCoRaHS Cup” for recruiting the most new volunteers of any state during the March national recruiting drive.

“Year after year, Minnesotans are the best in the nation at stepping up and joining this important effort. Let’s keep the cup in Minnesota as we continue to improve our state’s precipitation recording,” Romolo said.

To sign up or for more information, visit the CoCoRaHS website (cocorahs.org) or contact Luigi Romolo (luigi.romolo@state.mn.us).