Watershed district celebrates confluence of art and water

Abby Tekiela is Water Resources Program Coordinator, South Washington Watershed District. This article is republished with permission.

Sarah Lilja

Beginning in 2023, SWWD sought to incorporate something unique into its programming and projects and to bring more visibility to the watershed and its natural resources. Having seen similar artist residency programs at other watershed districts, South Washington saw a unique opportunity to bring water resources and artistry together. The District selected photography as its medium, anticipating an upcoming Watershed Management Plan update and a new website in the coming years.

After putting out a call for submissions, SWWD received many compelling portfolios from local artists. Of those received, Sarah Lilja’s photography captured the vibrant colors and subtle details of the landscapes that the District hoped to show, and she was selected as the 2023-24 Artist-in-Residence. Sarah is an experienced artist, her photographs have been exhibited both locally and nationally and has received several awards. Coincidently, Sarah is a resident of the South Washington Watershed District; based in Lake Elmo.

Over the course of the residency, the District has been hard at work on projects and programs, and Sarah has been there to capture it all. From the still beauty of a summer afternoon at Colby Lake, to a bumblebee on a purple aster at Cottage Grove Ravine Park, and the silly look on the face of the goats brought to manage invasive species in Hasenbank Woods.

Photos by Sarah Lilja

Lilja has captured big moments for the District. In Fall 2024, after more than a decade in the making, the Trout Brook stream restoration project was officially complete. The project restored the stream to its original path, working to reduce flooding and pollutants, and to restore the clear and cold water habitat conditions necessary for trout to thrive. The momentous occasion was celebrated with a trout release this past October, stocking over 2,000 yearling heritage brook trout back into the restored stream.

The end of the 2024 residency was marked by the opening reception of Connecting at the Confluence, a exhibition of Sarah’s work. The name was of the show is a reflection of many things. A confluence, defined as the junction of two rivers, holds a triad of meaning. The South Washington Watershed District manages areas of the Mississippi River and St. Croix River, and the southern tip of the District is marked by the confluence of those two rivers. Moreover, the exhibit takes place at Carpenter Nature Center located in Hastings, the city along the confluence. The name is also a reference to the core of the program, to bring together art and natural resources, and finding what is at the confluence of those two things.

Artist in Residence Sarah Lilja stands with photography during opening reception of Connecting at the Confluence.

The exhibition, on display until December 5 at Carpenter Nature Center, is a chance to see the natural resources of the South Washington Watershed District through a new lens. A lens that celebrates and documents the natural resources of the area, while recognizing different perspectives and ways of knowing.

But while the residency has ended, Sarah’s time with South Washington isn’t over quite yet. Speaking at the event in early November, Sarah shared her gratitude for the experience, and the desire to continue working with the District as a member of its Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). The SWWD Board of Managers has since approved her application, and Sarah will serve on the CAC as a representative of Lake Elmo beginning this January.

Sarah’s previous works can be found online at http://sarahlilja.photography