Environmental assessment completed for Fairy Falls management plan

Federal review says proposal to create a loop trail, parking, and other amenities won’t have major effects on natural and cultural resources.

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway

Fairy Falls (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The National Park Service has concluded an Environmental Assessment finding the proposed site plan for the Fairy Falls Day Use Area at St. Croix National Scenic Riverway will cause no significant environmental impact to the area.  

Park officials developed a site management plan to establish a designated loop trail to allow for safe visitor access to the Fairy Falls Day Use Area, while avoiding sensitive areas and mitigating  resource damage. The Environmental Assessment of the plan was available for public comment from June 17, 2024, through July 16, 2024. Public and partner comments were reviewed, and a Finding of No Significant Impact was reached.  

The Fairy Falls Day Use Area is a 54-acre natural area located in Stillwater Township of  Washington County, Minnesota. Deep ravines and steep bluffs surround Silver Creek as it  passes through a marsh on its way to the St. Croix River. The site features abundant ecological diversity and culturally significant history. 

Project documents, including the Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact, can be found at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/fairyfalls or by calling the St. Croix  National Scenic Riverway Headquarters at 715-483-2274.

Comments

