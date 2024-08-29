Bird migration celebration features presentations on research and conservation

Tropical Wings annual event offers information about special species and the people who love them.

By

Greg Seitz

/

/

2 minute read

Golden-winged Warbler, upper St. Croix River watershed, Wisconsin. (jmole/iNaturalist)

Bird experts from the St. Croix River area will share information about a special species and a big birdwatching project at a Sept. 14 event near Hudson. The Migration Celebration sponsored by Tropical Wings will include an early morning bird hike and two speakers, as well as time for discussion and socializing.

Hosted at Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus, the free event features Ben Douglas and Brian Collins. Douglas has been leading a “Big Year” effort at Carpenter this year, seeking to document as many species of birds on the nature center’s lands as possible. Collins is involved in research about the Golden-winged Warbler, an imperiled bird found in the region.

Collins will also lead a bird hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. to explore Carpenter’s Wisconsin campus with other passionate birders.

Tropical Wings is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the many species of birds that migrate between the St. Croix River region and Costa Rica. The group educates others about the birds and the threats to their survival, and provides grants to help local groups improve bird habitat.

Earlier this month, the Carpenter crew observed the 192nd species of bird at the nature center, surpassing the project’s goal of seeing 190 species. Fall migration has not yet peaked, and more species could possibly still be seen before the end of the year.

Golden-winged Warblers have one of the smallest population of any bird in North America that is not protected by the Endangered Species Act, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Minnesota and Wisconsin are home to more than 75 percent of its population, the Golden-winged Warbler Working group says.

Learn more at the Tropical Wings website.

