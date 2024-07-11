River reservoir will be lowered to allow dam repair

Boating on the Indianhead Flowage above the St. Croix Falls dam. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Xcel Energy will conduct a drawdown of the reservoir behind the hydroelectric dam in St. Croix Falls, WI to fix the flashboards that have been damaged during the recent high-water event.

Drawdown will begin 7/10/24, with a rate of six inches per day until a level is reached to repair the boards–flashboard repair is expected to be completed by 7/25/24. Full water levels on the reservoir should be restored by 7/31/24. Landings and campsites in the 10-mile stretch upriver from the dam may be inaccessible.