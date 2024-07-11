River reservoir will be lowered to allow dam repair

Work could affect boating near St. Croix Falls until end of July.

Boating on the Indianhead Flowage above the St. Croix Falls dam. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Xcel Energy will conduct a drawdown of the reservoir behind the hydroelectric dam in St. Croix Falls, WI to fix the flashboards that have been damaged during the recent high-water event.

Drawdown will begin 7/10/24, with a rate of six inches per day until a level is reached to repair the boards–flashboard repair is expected to be completed by 7/25/24. Full water levels on the reservoir should be restored by 7/31/24. Landings and campsites in the 10-mile stretch upriver from the dam may be inaccessible.

