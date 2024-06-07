Be on the lookout for a special log

Equipment for log-rollers washed away near Stillwater.

By

St. Croix 360

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Other

A local lumberjill is asking for help finding a missing log-rolling log near Stillwater. Jenny Anderson Atkinson put the call out via Instagram on Thursday, June 6:

Our log rolling log floated away this morning.
It is 6 feet long (15” diameter) and has carpet around the center…..definitely one of a kind.

Looks similar to the photo, but not the actual log.

It was last seen Thursday, 8am stuck on a buoy near the Sawmill/Wolf Marina, but was off and floating shortly after.

I went on a search & rescue kayak mission from there to the River Boats south of the Stillwater bridge and back up the other side and couldn’t find it.

Might be floating down river or stuck on the bank someplace. Please keep your eye out for it and contact me if you see it.

Atkinson is hoping for a fast return; the log is needed to practice for the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wis. in eight weeks.

Help!

[e2pdf-download id=”1″]

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world.” – Bill Bullard

Comment

Follow:

Recent News:

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Be on the lookout for a special log