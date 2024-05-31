Watch: WCCO visits historic cave along St. Croix River

Knapp's Cave

WCCO: “Native Americans, Swedish immigrants, and even cattle thieves have all taken shelter in a little spot along the St. Croix River. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us why Knapp’s Cave near Scandia still draws kayakers and hikers.”

Take a guided visit:

Kayak and Hike to Historic Knapp’s Cave on the St. Croix River
Sponsored by the Scandia Heritage Alliance
DATE: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
TIME: Three available start times — 1pm, 2pm, or 3pm
Information and registration

Comments

  1. Troy Howard Avatar
    Troy Howard

    Hopefully, all the recent attention to the cave will not bring any destruction or vandalism to the site.

