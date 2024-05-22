Leo’s Landing in legal limbo: Prescott marina gets extended lease on life

Leo’s Landing is located just to the right of the railroad bridge in this photo. (August Schwerdfeger/Wikimedia)

A marina at the confluence of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers will remain open this year after getting a last minute lease from the city of Prescott. Last May, the city council voted to cancel its lease with Leo’s Landing, as the community continues a riverfront renovation.

Apparently responding to legal concerns, the city council voted May 13 to sign a one-year lease with Leo’s, while also pursuing legal action to affirm its ownership of the shoreline property.

“The City of Prescott has owned the land along the riverfront since the 1920’s or earlier,” the city said in a statement. “It is a valuable asset that the city takes seriously in connection with its desire to create a stronger community, enhance community pride and encourage more engagement and interaction between visitors and local businesses as part of the second phase of riverfront improvements.”

A first phase of the riverfront rehabilitation project was completed upstream of Leo’s in 2022. The next stage is to focus on the area around the marina. Plans call for restoring the shoreline, a new fishing pier, restrooms, a new dock for the boat launch, among other projects. Plans also call for “exploring options for additional dock space.”