St. Croix River to have weekend of extra protection against invasive species

Boat decontamination stations and inspections will be at landings from St. Croix Falls to Afton this weekend.

Invasive species boat decontamination. (Photo courtesy Wild Rivers Conservancy)

Boat decontamination stations will visit public boat landings on the St. Croix River from August 18th-20th, 2023. Along with boat inspections, these high pressure and temperature wash units decontaminate watercraft to aid in preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

AIS are non-native species that cause harm to the environment, economy, or human health. AIS currently found in the St. Croix River include zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, bighead carp, rusty crayfish, and Asian clams. The use of decontamination units help stop the spread of AIS to nearby waterbodies and protect the St. Croix from new invaders.

Wild Rivers Conservancy partners with Chisago County and the Minnesota DNR to demonstrate the use of decontamination stations and perform boat inspections. The Minnesota DNR will staff a unit at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park on August 18th and the St. Croix Boomsite Landing on August 19th and 20th from 8:30AM-3:30PM. Chisago County will staff a unit at the Osceola Landing on August 18th and 20th and the Taylors Falls Lions Park Landing on August 19th from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.