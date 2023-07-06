St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Hudson’s RiverFest celebrates and protects the St. Croix

Annual 'party with a purpose' July 18-22 features river clean-ups, outings, and other events.

By | | < 1 minute read

Join us for Hudson’s annual RiverFest celebration on July 18 – 22, 2023 with a range of activities designed to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the Lower St. Croix River and all that it provides.  Several local organizations and individuals have collaborated to make “RiverFest – A Party with a Purpose” a success.  The five-day event celebrates the river while also recognizing the need to preserve its health and beauty.

The Purpose

The annual river clean-up is a core activity of the RiverFest. Community volunteers get out on the river collecting trash and work to help clean up the river. While the goal of RiverFest is to get people out to enjoy the river, the river clean-up is the “Purpose” for the celebration.

Hudson’s St. Croix RiverFest was born out of the Wild Rivers Conservancy’s (formerly named the St. Croix River Association) River Awareness Week and with a goal building awareness of the St. Croix River.  RiverFest encourages people to enjoy, understand and preserve this national treasure that flows right past our community in Hudson, Wisconsin.

This year’s activities are planned to appeal to a variety of people and share a common thread of building awareness of the river, our environment and education on the need to preserve our water quality.

View the Events page for a complete listing of RiverFest activities.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Hudson’s RiverFest celebrates and protects the St. Croix