Annual St. Croix RiverFest brings stewardship and celebration to Hudson area

Events between July 19 and 23 include river clean-ups, hikes, concerts, Native American programs, and more.

Concert at the 2021 RiverFest in Hudson, Wis. (Courtesy St. Croix RiverFest)

Join us for Hudson’s annual RiverFest celebration on July 19 – 23, 2022 with a range of activities designed to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the Lower St. Croix River and all that it provides. Several local organizations and individuals have collaborated to make “RiverFest – A Party with a Purpose” a success. The four-day event celebrates the river while also recognizing the need to preserve its health and beauty.

The annual river clean-up is a core activity of the RiverFest. Community volunteers get out on the river collecting trash and work to help clean up the river. While the goal of RiverFest is to get people out to enjoy the river, the river clean-up is the “Purpose” for the celebration.

Hudson’s St. Croix RiverFest was born out of the Wild Rivers Conservancy’s (formerly named the St. Croix River Association) River Awareness Week and with a goal building awareness of the St. Croix River.  RiverFest encourages people to enjoy, understand and preserve this national treasure that flows right past our community in Hudson, Wisconsin.

This year’s activities are planned to appeal to a variety of people and share a common thread of building awareness of the river, our environment and education on the need to preserve our water quality.

