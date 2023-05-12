St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Stillwater Lift Bridge to begin summer lift schedule

Bridge will raise every half-hour from 8 a.m. to midnight daily.

By | | 2 minute read

Stillwater Lift Bridge

MnDOT will officially begin the 2023 lift bridge schedule on Mon, May 15, 2023, although once ice is out of the St. Croix River, MnDOT will raise the bridge with a 24-hour notice (see numbers 2 and 3 below).

Note:

  1. The lift schedule is in effect roughly from early May through late October each year. During the lift season, the lift bridge is staffed from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight daily. The bridge will lift on the schedule shown in the graphic if boat traffic is present.
  2. MnDOT will respond to special openings after 12 midnight with a two-hour notice. Requests are to be made by calling MnDOT’s 24-hour Dispatch at 651-234-7110. Any requests received by marine band radio will be relayed by the bridge tender to the dispatcher.
  3. Outside of the regular lift season (late October to early May), the bridge will be raised with a 24-hour notice. Requests may be made by calling 651-234-7110.
  4. During the period when the bridge is staffed, bridge tenders will monitor marine band radio Channel 16. After receiving a call on Channel 16, conversations will be switched to Channel 14.
  5. Questions or complaints should be called in to 651-234-7110, during normal business hours.

The regular lift schedule (set by the U.S. Coast Guard) is in effect from May 15 to October 15 each year. MnDOT may operate the lift bridge before and/or after these dates, if weather and resources permit. The Lift Bridge will be staffed full time from 8 a.m. to midnight daily.

Any requests received by marine radio will be relayed by the bridge tender to the dispatcher.

During periods of the day when the bridge is staffed, bridge tenders will monitor channel 16 on the marine band radio. Upon receiving a call on channel 16, conversations will be switched to channel 14.

Support from readers makes St. Croix 360 possible.

Please contribute today

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Stillwater Lift Bridge to begin summer lift schedule