Stillwater lift bridge 2022 lift schedule ends Sunday, Oct. 16

The Stillwater Lift Bridge summer lift schedule for marine traffic ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The recently renovated lift bridge is part of a nearly five-mile bicycle/pedestrian trail that connects Minnesota and Wisconsin across the St Croix River.
The lift bridge will remain in the down position until next spring unless a lift is requested. Boaters must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110 a minimum of 24 hours in advance to schedule a bridge lift.
The Stillwater Lift Bridge lift schedule will resume in April 2023.
For more information or a printable lift schedule, please visit the Stillwater Lift Bridge website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/liftbridge/schedule.html.
Comment