Stillwater lift bridge 2022 lift schedule ends Sunday, Oct. 16

Bridge will remain down until spring unless boaters request lift at least 24 hours in advance.

Stillwater Lift Bridge, June 27, 2017 (Greg Seitz, St. Croix 360)

The Stillwater Lift Bridge summer lift schedule for marine traffic ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The recently renovated lift bridge is part of a nearly five-mile bicycle/pedestrian trail that connects Minnesota and Wisconsin across the St Croix River.

The lift bridge will remain in the down position until next spring unless a lift is requested. Boaters must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110 a minimum of 24 hours in advance to schedule a bridge lift.

The Stillwater Lift Bridge lift schedule will resume in April 2023.

For more information or a printable lift schedule, please visit the Stillwater Lift Bridge website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/liftbridge/schedule.html.

