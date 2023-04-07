St. Croix 360’s founder to receive river stewardship award

Annual award from Wild Rivers Conservancy will be presented at April 21 event.

Spring on the St. Croix. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon has selected St. Croix 360 founder and editor Greg Seitz to receive the organization’s annual Watershed Stewardship Award. This award recognizes the contributions of those who fight to protect, enhance and celebrate our national park and extraordinary natural resources.

The award will be presented at the organization’s “Open Water: A Conservancy Celebration” on Friday, April 21 at the Lake Elmo Inn and Event Center.

“The Riverway is what it is today because of the victories won in protecting this national park. Honoring those who effect change inspires the future of our work,” said Deb Ryun, executive director for the Conservancy.

Greg Seitz

Greg Seitz is the founder, editor, and publisher of St. Croix 360, an independent online news source that covers the 7,700-mile St. Croix watershed. Since 2010, Greg has been reporting on watershed issues and has grown an audience reach of more than 3,600 email subscribers and 20,000 monthly views.

St. Croix 360 seeks to inspire stewardship by sharing stories about what makes the river special, the threats facing it, and the people and organizations working to protect it.

“Thank you to Wild Rivers Conservancy for this honor, and to all the people who help make St. Croix 360 possible,” Seitz said. “Many folks are essential to this work, including those who share tips and news, support the publication financially, and read and share our articles.”

Past winners of the Stewardship Award include Lee Lewis, Sally Leider, Sunnyside Marina, and the St. Croix Watershed Research Station.

Wild Rivers Conservancy has also announced the 2023 recipients of two other annual awards:

Dan Willius, Peter Gove, and A.W. “Bill” Clapp were selected for the Mondale-Nelson Award, named after Senator Gaylord Nelson and Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale, which recognizes those who have made significant contributions to stewarding the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers.

River Grove Charter School in Marine on St. Croix, MN, and Luck Elementary School in Luck, WI will receive the “Every Kid in the Croix” awards for prioritizing environmental education for their students by participating in the “Rivers Are Alive” program.

In addition to the awards presentation, “Open Water” will feature a presentation about the cultural history of wolves by Debra Mitts-Smith. Tickets are $60 and reservations are required by April 13. Click here for tickets and information.

Celebrate St. Croix 360’s award by supporting our work today.