Public invited to open house on Middle St. Croix Valley Regional Trail Master Plan

Riding on the Gateway Trail in Washington County. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Washington County plans an open house 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Washington County Historic Courthouse for residents to see plans for the Middle St. Croix Valley Regional Trail master plan – the vision for a future multiuse trail that will run through eastern Washington County from downtown Afton to the St. Croix Boom Site in Stillwater.

This will be an in-person opportunity to meet with the project team, share comments, and learn about the project. There will be no formal presentation.

The Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Third and Pine streets in Stillwater.

Those unable to attend the in-person open house may take the opportunity to review the material shared at the in-person open house on the project website between April 13 and April 27 on the Washington County website.