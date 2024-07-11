Man drowns while swimming in St. Croix River at Afton State Park

Afton State Park beach (McGhiever/Wikipedia)

On July 3rd at 9:41 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Afton State Park Beach near the campgrounds for a possible drowning. Witnessed stated a 27-year-old Minneapolis man named Jeremey Andrew Paulson had reportedly been swimming 20-30 foot offshore when witnesses lost sight of the man.

Washington County Deputies and the Washington County Water Rescue Dive Team responded to the scene. The Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department located the man in about 18 feet of water. Paulson was transported to Regions Hospital, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he passed away.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank Prescott Fire Department, Hastings Fire Department, the WI DNR and the Washington County Water Rescue Dive Team for assisting the in the rescue effort.