Open house scheduled for new trail between Boom Site and Afton

Event on Sept. 14 will offer opportunities to learn and share feedback about plans for trail.

Riding on the Gateway State Trail, a multi-use trail north of Stillwater. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Washington County is hosting an open house for the Middle St. Croix Valley Regional Trail master plan – a future multiuse trail that will run through eastern Washington County from Downtown Afton to the St. Croix Boom Site in Stillwater.



Join us in-person to meet with the project team, share comments, and learn about the project.

When: Wednesday, September 14 from 5 – 7 p.m. (no formal presentation)

Where: Afton-Lakeland Elementary School gymnasium (475 St Croix Trail S, Lakeland, MN 55043)

Online Engagement Information

If you are unable to attend the in-person open house, there will be an opportunity to review the material shared at the in-person open house on the project website: September 14 — September 28.

There will be no formal presentation or discussion during the online engagement.

Background

In 2022, Washington County is leading a master plan process for the Middle St Croix Valley Regional Trail – a document that will guide the future development of a multiuse trail that will run through eastern Washington County.

The corridor extends north to the St Croix Boom Site, and south to County Road 18 in downtown Afton.

The future trail will feature vital connections to local trails, parks, schools, and businesses in the St. Croix River Valley. Learn more.