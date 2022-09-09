St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Open house scheduled for new trail between Boom Site and Afton

Event on Sept. 14 will offer opportunities to learn and share feedback about plans for trail.

By | | 2 minute read

Riding on the Gateway State Trail, a multi-use trail north of Stillwater. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Washington County is hosting an open house for the Middle St. Croix Valley Regional Trail master plan – a future multiuse trail that will run through eastern Washington County from Downtown Afton to the St. Croix Boom Site in Stillwater. 

Join us in-person to meet with the project team, share comments, and learn about the project.

  • When: Wednesday, September 14 from 5 – 7 p.m. (no formal presentation)
  • Where: Afton-Lakeland Elementary School gymnasium (475 St Croix Trail S, Lakeland, MN 55043)

Online Engagement Information

If you are unable to attend the in-person open house, there will be an opportunity to review the material shared at the in-person open house on the project website: September 14 — September 28.

There will be no formal presentation or discussion during the online engagement.

Background

In 2022, Washington County is leading a master plan process for the Middle St Croix Valley Regional Trail – a document that will guide the future development of a multiuse trail that will run through eastern Washington County. 

The corridor extends north to the St Croix Boom Site, and south to County Road 18 in downtown Afton. 

The future trail will feature vital connections to local trails, parks, schools, and businesses in the St. Croix River Valley. Learn more.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Open house scheduled for new trail between Boom Site and Afton