Flood photos: The slow descent from a top seven flood

After the crest, the St. Croix is gradually returning to its more typical levels.

The water is starting to recede along the lower St. Croix River after a month of rising floods. At Stillwater, it has already come down more than one foot from its crest of 689.20 feet above sea level.

The peak came at about 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24. That puts this year as number seven in the biggest floods since records have been kept.

According to the National Weather Service, the St. Croix at Stillwater should be out of flood stage by the end of next week.

These images show sites along the St. Croix this week, in some cases where the water has already dropped a few feet from its crest.

