The biggest St. Croix River stories of 2022

From fishing to history, conservation to public lands, St. Croix 360 covers it all.

It has been another big year for St. Croix 360. We’ve shared numerous stories that have been widely read, on a broad list of topics.

Below are the 10 most popular stories we published of 2022. If you enjoyed these stories, please make a contribution today. We only need 53 more people to meet our goal!

Interstate Park was once the site of a storied home and lodge that provided respite for Black residents of St. Paul’s Rondo Neighborhood.

With another white bass season soon to start, concerns about overharvest lead fishery managers to consider cutting limits.

Project will close boat launch, campgrounds, and more between spring 2023 and fall 2024.

Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls.

Crowds of people coming for winter events are walking on dangerous parts of frozen river.

Coalition enacting ordinances to ensure proposed facilities won’t pollute air or water.

St. Croix Falls proposal would sell city land for construction of second homes.

Agency would assess status of species that have long been neglected and possibly propose new limits if legislation passes.

High-tech hunters harass and trespass.

Recent excavations uncover artifacts dating back approximately 1,000 years to an era of big changes in cultures and technology.

There are secrets around every bend of the St. Croix River. Lost history, elusive wildlife, dedicated stewards, and more. St. Croix 360 exists to bring these stories to you.

We can’t do it without your help. Please consider a contribution today.

St. Croix 360 needs your support.