The biggest St. Croix River stories of 2022

It has been another big year for St. Croix 360. We’ve shared numerous stories that have been widely read, on a broad list of topics.
Below are the 10 most popular stories we published of 2022. If you enjoyed these stories, please make a contribution today. We only need 53 more people to meet our goal!
10.) Silverbrook and the St. Croix Valley Country Club
Interstate Park was once the site of a storied home and lodge that provided respite for Black residents of St. Paul’s Rondo Neighborhood.
9.) St. Croix River’s most harvested fish faces changing regulations
With another white bass season soon to start, concerns about overharvest lead fishery managers to consider cutting limits.
8.) William O’Brien State Park riverside area to close for year and a half to update access
Project will close boat launch, campgrounds, and more between spring 2023 and fall 2024.
7.) High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls.
6.) Stillwater police alarmed by visitors venturing onto river ice
Crowds of people coming for winter events are walking on dangerous parts of frozen river.
5.) Three Wisconsin towns targeted by hog farms pass strict protections
Coalition enacting ordinances to ensure proposed facilities won’t pollute air or water.
4.) Developer proposes 12 new ‘cabins’ on St. Croix River
St. Croix Falls proposal would sell city land for construction of second homes.
3.) Minnesota lawmakers ask DNR to reconsider ‘rough fish’
Agency would assess status of species that have long been neglected and possibly propose new limits if legislation passes.
2.) Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass.
1.) Archaeologists find new signs of the St. Croix River’s prehistoric people
Recent excavations uncover artifacts dating back approximately 1,000 years to an era of big changes in cultures and technology.
There are secrets around every bend of the St. Croix River. Lost history, elusive wildlife, dedicated stewards, and more. St. Croix 360 exists to bring these stories to you.
We can’t do it without your help. Please consider a contribution today.
St. Croix 360 needs your support.
Comment