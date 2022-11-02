St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Breaking the news

When river news happens, St. Croix 360 is ready to get the word out.

By | | < 1 minute read

It’s been a big year for the St. Croix River. There has been a lot of news about our beautiful and beloved river. St. Croix 360 has been there for all of it.

Thousands of people first learned about several big stories here, including:

  • Riverfront development proposed in St. Croix Falls
  • Harmful algae blooms force beach closures
  • Planning for the new Highway 243 bridge at Osceola
  • High-speed driving track proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
  • Industrial livestock proposals see setbacks

St. Croix 360 has a large network of readers and sources — so when news happens, we get the word out as soon as possible.

Please support our work today, so we’re ready for the next big story.

Since we announced our goal of 360 financial supporters this year, 15 more people contributed! That brings us to 215 total. Thank you to those folks!

Many contributions are less than $50, while some generous readers give much more. We appreciate all of it, and everything helps St. Croix 360 continue sharing river stories.

Support St. Croix 360

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Breaking the news